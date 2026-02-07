Roman Reigns and Jade Cargil notes

– Roman Reigns (via WWE’s YouTube) says his opinion in WWE matters and he’s “earned the right to talk his sh**.”

“When you’ve been here and you’ve done what l’ve done in WWE, you built that equity to share your opinion. The sh** I* think and the sh** I say matters, you know what I mean? I absolutely earned all of that.

Nobody gave it to me, I had to take it. It wasn’t easy. That’s what everybody thinks. It was not easy when I got here. It was not easy for me at all.

John Cena, Randy Orton, Big Show, Kane…I had to pry this sh** from the grips of the veterans. Nobody else did it but me. So, now I say what I want.”

– Jade Cargill fires back at critics in stunning new gear:

Look at you, back again. Hating ass. pic.twitter.com/6FA0kwKGYI — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 7, 2026

The reigning champion, who won the title in November 2025, posted photos of her eye-catching iridescent outfit after teaming with rival Jordynne Grace for a win on SmackDown. Grace mocked her for few defenses, prompting WWE GM Nick Aldis to book their title match next Friday. Fans rallied with chants, edits, and praise for her confidence, while Cargill quipped that she wrestles for ‘bad bitches and confident people’ amid criticism of her slow-paced reign.