Rikishi on mentoring Powerhouse Hobbs, Big E thanks the fans

– In April 2025, Rikishi told Powerhouse Hobbs to bet on himself — and now it’s paying off.

Entering the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble at #14 under his new WWE name Royce Keys, the former AEW TNT and Trios Champion lasted nearly 10 minutes before being eliminated by The Vision (Bronson Reed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory).

On his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi shared that he mentored Hobbs for years and encouraged him to leave AEW if he wasn’t being used right. Rikishi told him, “If you’re gonna take a chance, take a chance on yourself,” believing WWE was the place to be.

Rikishi said he was proud watching Keys make his WWE debut. Keys also scored a big moment by eliminating Damian Priest, but hasn’t appeared on TV since, and his brand status is still unknown.

(Source: Off The Top)

– Big E gave thanks to everyone who followed his in-ring career:

I entered the pro wrestling industry at age 23 with an injury history that included a Torn Left ACL, Torn Right ACL, Torn Left Pec, and a Broken Right Patella. At 39, I’m well aware, that I will one day have to pay the piper. I’ve put my body through a lot. And somehow, I feel great. I don’t battle daily pain. I’m able to function normally and healthfully. I’m eternally grateful for the wonderful career I stumbled into. I pray for all of my fellow athletes and performers who have not had the same good fortune. A sincere thank you to everyone who has taken the time to follow my in-ring career. It was an immeasurable gift to get to perform for you all.