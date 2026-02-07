Ricochet comments on a potential on-screen partnership with Samantha Irvin

Ricochet has so much to look forward in the future. Ricochet recently sat down with Adrian Hernandez to speak about this excitement & Samantha Irvin:

Yeah, I think so too. Wrestlers are always talking wrestling, wrestlers are always talking potential this or potential that. Nothing is set in stone, everything is just kind of in the air, but I think it eventually happening — maybe historic is the word. I think she and I, our chemistry together — whether it’s good or bad, I think we’ll be able to get reactions out of people. We’ve already proven that we can get reactions out of people off of little to nothing.”

He adds, he’s excited to see Samantha Irvin thrive in a different creative space:

“She’s been an actress her whole life, she’s been in plays so getting into a character is nothing new for her. It’s going to be like riding a bike for her. That’s something that I’m excited to see too. I’m excited for the world to see and I’m excited for her creatively. Who knows if that’s going to be this year or next year or whenever. Yeah, I’m just exited for her to create.”

(Source: Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely)

– Speaking of Ricochet, he reportedly infuriated a lot of people in WWE after he publicly stated the company ruined his legacy.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)