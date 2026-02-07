Pro Wrestling EVE stages hilarious invisible John Cena return (video)

During Pro Wrestling EVE’s Multiverse Rumble battle royal on February 6, performers reacted to an invisible John Cena eliminating foes, complete with his theme music, graphics, and perfect crowd work. The all-women’s indie show, co-produced by AEW’s Will Ospreay, tapped into Cena’s WWE retirement last year and his long-running invisibility memes for chaotic fun. Fans loved the creativity, with many joking about Cena’s surprise indie debut, while a few purists questioned the gag—yet EVE’s viral spot captured wrestling’s spirit of surprise and laughs.

John Cena came out of retirement and made his debut at Pro Wrestling EVE tonight. 😂

