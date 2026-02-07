NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Feb 7, 2026

The Complete Results from the Jacksonville Armory:

NOTE: An ambulance headed to the show breaks down. The event is delayed until a second ambulance arrives.

The Ring Announcer for the evening is @KellyKincaidWWE

Zaria defeats Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley) Eli Knight defeats Nathan Angel Drake Morreaux and Bayley Humphrey defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace Lexis King defeats Shiloh Hill Triple- Threat Tag Team Match: OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance and The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor NXT Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Fallon Henley defeats Sirena Linton Tony D’Angelo defeats Brooks Jensen NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne vs Evolve Champion Kendal Grey: Jacy Jayne retains the title on a disqualification Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry vs Evolve Champion Jackson Drake: Joe Hendry defeats Jackson Drake

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / www.Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com