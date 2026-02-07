NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Feb 7, 2026

The Complete Results from the Jacksonville Armory:
NOTE: An ambulance headed to the show breaks down. The event is delayed until a second ambulance arrives.
The Ring Announcer for the evening is @KellyKincaidWWE
- Zaria defeats Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley)
- Eli Knight defeats Nathan Angel
- Drake Morreaux and Bayley Humphrey defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace
- Lexis King defeats Shiloh Hill
- Triple- Threat Tag Team Match: OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance and The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor
- NXT Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Fallon Henley defeats Sirena Linton
- Tony D’Angelo defeats Brooks Jensen
- NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne vs Evolve Champion Kendal Grey: Jacy Jayne retains the title on a disqualification
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry vs Evolve Champion Jackson Drake: Joe Hendry defeats Jackson Drake
Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / www.Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com