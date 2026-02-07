Notes on MJF and Marc Mero

– Marc Mero takes to social media & has a message to those who think wrestling is fake:

When people tell me wrestling is fake, I just smile and say, “Maybe… but gravity is real.” After years in the ring, my body reminds me of that every day. I’ve had MRIs on my back and get X-rays every year just to make sure nothing has shifted or gotten worse. I thank God when… pic.twitter.com/7ajW0IAoW6 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) February 6, 2026

– MJF doubled down on his belief that he shouldn’t have to hold back or protect anyone in promos, bluntly rejecting the idea outright with “No.” He argued that anyone who wants to be at the top in AEW needs to be able to stand on their own, saying “if you’re supposed to be at the pinnacle of this sport… if you can’t talk and can’t hang with me, why is that my problem?”

He emphasized that his priorities are clear and unapologetically self-centered, stating “my job is not to get you over, my job is to get me over,” and added that his responsibility is to elevate “three letters… MJF” and “another three letters… AEW.” MJF dismissed the idea that he owes anything to his opponents, bluntly saying “my job ain’t to get over Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Moxley, I couldn’t give less of a crap.”

Positioning himself as the centerpiece of the company, MJF declared “it’s about me, I’m the show, I’m the face of the company,” before issuing a warning to anyone who challenges him on the mic: “if you wanna step up to the plate and go blow for blow with daddy verbally, you better come prepared,” because “if you don’t, I’m gonna swallow you.”

(Source: You Better You Bet)