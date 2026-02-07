New AAA mixed tag team champions (video)

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana Win AAA Mixed Tag Titles from Page and La Hiedra:

The match went down live at Auditorio José María Arteaga in Mexico, where Ethan Page teamed with La Hiedra on short notice to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships. Mr. Iguana dazzled with high-flying dives and submissions in his green mask, while former MMA fighter Lola Vice unleashed leg kicks and strikes to pin La Hiedra for the win—her first career title. Backstage, The Undertaker posed with the new champs, capping a night of WWE-AAA crossover magic as fans celebrated Vice’s breakthrough.