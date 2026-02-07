MJF comments on Jeffrey Epstein, Saraya on fan reaction for not appearing in the Royal Rumble

– MJF on Jeffrey Epstein (via Mostly Sports): “The situation’s disgusting, and it’s really weird that people are just trying to sweep it under the rug. I don’t understand it. I don’t care what side of the aisle you sit politically. Pedophilia is not okay. I don’t know how you guys feel about it, but I think it’s pretty f***ed up.”

– Saraya opened up about the massive fan reaction to her not appearing in the 2026 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, admitting “I wish I was part of it.” She said many fans were upset and even expected her as a surprise entrant, noting “a lot of people thought I was gonna be number 30 too.”

She was stunned by how strongly fans rallied behind her despite past controversy, saying “I thought I had lost all that support,” but the viral response proved otherwise. Saraya revealed that training clips spread everywhere, reaching huge numbers, calling it “absolutely bonkers” and “just absolutely insane.” The support hit her so hard emotionally that she shared, “I cried one day because of it… ‘I can’t believe people still love me.’”

Looking back, Saraya reflected on the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, which happened the same year she was told she might never wrestle again. She recalled being backstage and overwhelmed with emotion, saying “This is what I’ve always dreamed of. This is what I wanna be a part of.” She remembered hoping aloud, “I hope one day I can be a part of it again,” a moment that later went viral as fans rallied around her return.

With hopes high for a comeback, Saraya clarified that the final call isn’t hers, stating plainly “WWE has to make that decision. Not me,” while acknowledging the groundswell of support, adding that “everyone obviously wants me to go back.”

(Source: Wrestling with Freddie)