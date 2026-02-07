Mercedes Mone announced for three independent dates in March

While Mercedes Mone continues to be absent temporarily from AEW television, the multi-time champion will soon return to action, at least for indie appearances.

Mone has three independent dates lined up in March, taking her to Italy, France, and Canada.

On March 8, she will be defending her BestYa Women’s title against Swan in Italy at the Magika Disco Club in Bagnolo Cremasco. Tickets are available for sale now.

On March 14, Mone then travels to France for the Banger Zone Wrestling show Apogee at the Palais des Sports de Dreux in Dreux. Tickets are also on sale now for this show.

And on March 31, Mone defends the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s title at the Manitoba Museum agains the winner of the WPW Voyageur Cup tournament which takes place on March 13. Tickets for this event go on sale on March 6.

Mone still holds eight titles from independent promotions including the APAC Women’s title, BestYa Women’s title, Bodyslam Women’s title, CMLL Women’s title, Discovery Women’s title, EWA Women’s title, PTW Women’s title, and WPW Women’s title.

