Matt Cardona shares transition photo one month after WWE return

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
252

The Long Island native, now using his real name and ‘Alwayz Ready’ vibe, returned to WWE on January 2 as Kit Wilson’s mystery opponent, scoring a win and signing a new deal. Since then, he’s faced a loss to Trick Williams, ongoing tension with Wilson, and fan excitement over his physique transformation from years on the indies. Fans praised his jacked build but roasted his ultra-bronze tan with jokes like ‘steak raw or well done,’ while others called for big matches like against Brock Lesnar and hoped WWE gives him a strong push.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here