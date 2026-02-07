Matt Cardona shares transition photo one month after WWE return

The Long Island native, now using his real name and ‘Alwayz Ready’ vibe, returned to WWE on January 2 as Kit Wilson’s mystery opponent, scoring a win and signing a new deal. Since then, he’s faced a loss to Trick Williams, ongoing tension with Wilson, and fan excitement over his physique transformation from years on the indies. Fans praised his jacked build but roasted his ultra-bronze tan with jokes like ‘steak raw or well done,’ while others called for big matches like against Brock Lesnar and hoped WWE gives him a strong push.

I returned to @WWE 1 month ago. Time flies… Check out my first ever WWE pic from 2007. I’m grateful for my career and everything I’ve accomplished but…I’M NOT FINISHED! pic.twitter.com/uRa8xIYIVw — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 7, 2026