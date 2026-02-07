Kris Statlander books strap match rematch against Thekla on AEW Dynamite

Saturday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Thekla speared Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and whipped her back with a belt, aided by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Statlander rose to declare a Strap Match for their title rematch on February 11 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, dubbing herself ‘Straplander.’
.@CALLMEKRISSTAT VS @TOXIC_THEKLA IN A STRAP MATCH?! 😱
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ab6q0Wl19Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026
The feud stems from Thekla’s recent tough title challenge, and fans are buzzing with strap puns ahead of the no-DQ showdown where competitors must touch all four corners first.