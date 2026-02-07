Khan on Andrade El Idolo’s departure and return to AEW, Storm is determined for hair vs. hair match

– Tony Khan reflected on Andrade El Idolo’s departure and return to AEW, recalling how he publicly praised him back in 2023 by saying “I think Andrade El Idolo is fantastic,” and made it clear that “he’s going to be leaving on great terms and he’s always welcome back.”

Khan then expressed his excitement about having Andrade back in the company, sharing “I’m so glad that he’s back, I’ve always thought the world of him,” before emphasizing how strong Andrade looks right now, stating “right now in 2026, it’s the very best that Andrade El Idolo has ever been.”

He wrapped it up by reinforcing his belief in Andrade’s current run, declaring “Andrade El Idolo in AEW is the best.”

– Toni Storm opened up about the intense pressure surrounding her upcoming Hair vs. Hair match at Grand Slam Australia, explaining that while she’s usually excited for big matches, this one feels very different because of what’s at stake. She admitted, “Now I would normally be very excited, but a lot is at stake here,” before pointing out how personal it will be if she loses in front of her home crowd.

Storm stressed that it’s not just about performing in another country, saying she’s not facing the possibility of being shaved “in front of America,” but instead “in front of my fellow countrymen, in front of my grandmother,” which she said she would “never live down.”

She made it clear how determined — and nervous — she is heading into the match, stating, “I can’t let this happen,” and highlighting the massive atmosphere by adding, “Everyone will be there.” Storm capped it off by admitting, “This is the most nervous I’ve ever been for a match.”

