Ciampa to defend TNT title against Fletcher on AEW Dynamite, Chelsea Green confirms injury

– AEW announced on Saturday’s Collision that TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will face Kyle Fletcher for the title on Dynamite from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Ciampa won the belt in his AEW debut on January 31 by beating Mark Briscoe, then retained it in a triple-threat against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli before Fletcher stormed the ring to demand his shot.

The Aussie star eyes a ‘Hero’s Welcome’ as champion at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 14, while fans buzz over Ciampa’s veteran style against Fletcher’s explosive power—though some question if a DQ finish might lead to a rematch Down Under.

Chelsea Green confirms she suffered an injury during SmackDown, which is why she was unable to defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships with Ethan Page at AAA on Fox.

