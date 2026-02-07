Cena reacts to Big E’s retirement by expressing gratitude, Flair says he will never wrestle again

Steve Gerweck
John Cena reacted to Big E’s retirement by expressing gratitude, simply thanking him for the moments and memories in WWE.

Ric Flair will be at Spook yEmpire this weekend & has to clear up the fact that he will never wrestle again.

