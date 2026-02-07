2/7/26 AEW Collision Recap

– The Young Bucks defeat GOA to advance to the Number 1 contender match on Dynamite.

– We hear from Brody King. He says that his win on Dynamite was the biggest win of his career. That is at least until he beats MJF once again at Grand Slam Australia.

– Thekla attacked Kris Statlander during her interview, Thekla whipped Statlander with a belt, Kris called herself Straplander, as she wants a Strap Match against Thekla for the #AEW Women’s World Championship.

– Match made on the spot, Strap Match for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Kris Statlander VS Thekla, Next week on Dynamite.

– Okada tells Kyle Fletcher that he wants to see him walk into Australia as TNT Champ so that Fletcher can be a champion like Okada.

– Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland will go face to face on Dynamite.

– Kevin Knight defeated Scorpio Sky, after the match Sky Flight and Jetspeed shared a moment

– HOOK has announced that while Samoa Joe is out injuired, Joe has appointed him as the leader of The Opps.

Trust earned! With @SamoaJoe sidelined, @730hook is chosen to take the reins of The Opps!

– Mina Shirakawa defeated Viva Van, after the match Marina Shafir and Wheeler immediately come out for their match, Marina stares down Mina as she leaves Collision.

– Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta defeated Zayda Steel & Dante Martin, Marina won with Mother’s Milk on Zayda Steel, after the match Wheeler threatened to cut some of their hair but Sky Flight was saved by Timeless Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy.

– Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor will be know as the Brawling Birds.

– MJF tells Brody King that he’s the most dangerous when his back is up against the wall.

– Thekla defeated Brittnie Brooks, after the match, Triangle of Madness whipped Brittnie to send a message to Statlander.

– Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz defeat GYV, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith in the parking lot brawl. Wentz took the most punishment in the match and went through a windshield.

– Tommaso Ciampa retains the TNT Title in an awesome 3 way match against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnol. That knee strike as a finisher is awesome.

After the match, Ciampa is confronted by Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher says that Ciampa will never fill his shoes as the TNT Champion.

Fletcher makes the challenge official next week on Dynamite. Fletcher vs Ciampa for the TNT Title! Ciampa accepts