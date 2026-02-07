2/7/26 AAA on Fox Recap

– Dominik Mysterio opens tonight’s show. He talks about the run he is on. He is then interrupted by Omos, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Dorian Roldán Peña. Peña promotes Vikingo and how he will win against Mysterio. El Hijo del Vikingo then talks about his opportunity for Dominik Mysterio’s AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes on March 14th in Puebla. Vikingo also proposed to Dominik that they put his career or his hair on the line. Dom didn’t respond yet.

– Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana defeats Ethan Page and La Heidra to become the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. This is Lola Vice’s first championship. La Heidra filled in for Chelsea Green.

– After a backstage conversation with Dominik Mysterio. The original El Grande Americano attacked the new El Grande Americano. The original handcuffed the new one and looks to take his place in the Rey de Reyes qualifier.

– Matches announced for next week. A triple threat match for the AAA Tag Tram Championships. The War Raiders will make their AAA debut. La Parka will face Jack Carteheel.

– In two weeks: Dominik Mysterio and El Hijo Del Vikingo sign the contract for their AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes.

– The original El Grande Americano wins the main event to qualify for Rey de Reyes. Americano defeats Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and Octagon Jr. The new El Grande Americano came out to attack the original, but he got away.