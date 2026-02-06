WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn mourns four family members lost in Atlanta house fire

The WWE referee, once known as Aja Smith in wrestling, shared her raw grief on Instagram, describing her soul as hollow while facing four funerals and helping a cousin’s family of seven rebuild after they lost everything. A GoFundMe has raised over $62,000 for funerals, housing, clothing, food, and school supplies for the five displaced children. Wrestling stars like Bayley and Liv Morgan donated $5,000 each, with others including CM Punk and Chelsea Green offering support and messages of love.

Related Posts