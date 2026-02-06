WWE Main Event results (video), Jim Ross on Royce Keys’s WWE debut

– Jim Ross Comments on Royce Keys’s WWE Debut:

Speaking on his Grilling JR Podcast, Ross praised Keys’s presentation during the Royal Rumble event.

Ross continued, “You’ve got to move on and stay fresh and put a new coat of paint on it every now and then. I think that’s basically what he did.” Ross said. “He looked great. His ring attire was spiffy. He’s a big strong son of a gun… I think the world of him, I wish him nothing but the very best.”

(Source: Grilling JR Podcast)

– WWE Main Event results:

* MCMG defeated Los Americanos after they hit innovation on Bravo.

* Rusev defeated Jouquin Wilde of the LWO Via The Accolade for the 2nd straight week.