Tommaso Ciampa says AEW is his final stop, Seth Rollins serves a presenter at the NFL awards show

– Tommaso Ciampa on AEW: “This Is It Man, Final Stop.”

Ciampa spoke with Uncrowned and revealed his plans for the present and until he calls it a career.

“I’m 20 years deep in this. I got 10 years left,” said Ciampa. “That’s my goal, 10 years left. I started to say, ‘What do I want that last 10 to look like?’”

He continued, “I want to be a part of that movement, and I’m willing to work my way through that. I told them the first time we had a discussion [in late January], I ain’t here for a cup of coffee and I ain’t going anywhere. This is it, man. Final stop. We’ve got 10 years. Let’s see what we get out of it.”

(Source: Uncrowned Yahoo)

– Seth Rollins presents moment of the year for the NFL to Caleb Williams:

Seth Rollins presents moment of the year for the NFL to Caleb Williams 🔥#NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/ZAOuurMc7Z — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 6, 2026