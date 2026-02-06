The IInspiration reportedly in talks with AEW, Chelsea Green on WWE Unreal, Dustin Rhodes note

– The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) are talked to be coming in for AEW, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They left TNA for another opportunity right after losing their tag titles to The Elegance Brand on the AMC debut show.

– Chelsea Green shuts down haters claiming WWE Unreal is scripted and that she’s told what to say:

Gareth, as someone who is filmed for UNREAL I can tell you I’ve never been given a script or prompted to say anything. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 5, 2026

– Dustin Rhodes responds back to a fan over a reel on Instagram stating Dustin Rhodes is done with WWE and his heart is with AEW and it will end there:

Like I have said in past, @AEW is where my whole heart is and where it will end. When I come back, gonna give my all. I hope that when I retire, all of you will either be there in person, or watching me from home. I will pour my heart out. Fans have kept me going this long, and I… https://t.co/DdqwJrY94F — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 5, 2026