The IInspiration reportedly in talks with AEW, Chelsea Green on WWE Unreal, Dustin Rhodes note

– The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) are talked to be coming in for AEW, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They left TNA for another opportunity right after losing their tag titles to The Elegance Brand on the AMC debut show.

Chelsea Green shuts down haters claiming WWE Unreal is scripted and that she’s told what to say:

– Dustin Rhodes responds back to a fan over a reel on Instagram stating Dustin Rhodes is done with WWE and his heart is with AEW and it will end there:

