Smackdown preview for tonight, AEW and NFL teams up for lucha libre masks

0 Announced for tonight three-hour SmackDown

• Liv Morgan to appear

• Shinsuke Nakamura vs Tama Tonga

• Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes are listed as featured superstars

• Royal Rumble aftermath

– AEW and NFL Team Up for Lucha Libre Masks for All 32 Teams

At Super Bowl Radio Row, AEW president Tony Khan announced prototype lucha libre masks featuring every NFL team’s colors, logos, and AEW branding. The masks launch on ShopAEW starting Thursday, April 23, the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Khan, tied to the Jacksonville Jaguars through his father Shahid Khan, called it a passion project he’s chased for years. Fans buzzed with excitement, planning to rock them at games and tailgates.