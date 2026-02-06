Planned main even for the first night of Wrestlemania 42, Foley enjoying AEW, AAA match announced

– Mick Foley, who recently left WWE over their ties with the Trump administration, posted the viral F*** ICE clip from AEW Dynamite on his Instagram account with the caption:

“… really enjoying AEW as of late”

– Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes planned as Main Event for Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 42:

Multiple reports indicate that Drew McIntyre versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship is set to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. A potential addition of Jacob Fatu could make it a triple threat match. This replaces original plans of Cody Rhodes defending against CM Punk due to booking changes from Seth Rollins’ injury.

– Announced for Saturday’s WWE AAA event in Queretaro, Mexico:

Rey de Reyes eliminator match: El Grande Americano vs Rey Fenix vs Dragon Lee vs Octagon Jr