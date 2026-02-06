Plan reportedly changed for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Seth Rollins update

WWE insiders, via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, shared that Bron Breakker—the 28-year-old son of Rick Steiner and two-time NXT Champion—was originally set to win the 2026 Royal Rumble on January 31 and main-event WrestleMania 42 against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title.

Seth Rollins’ rotator cuff tear at Crown Jewel in October triggered a three-step push for Breakker, but Drew McIntyre’s lobbying and a focus on top draws like Punk, Reigns, and Rhodes shifted plans. Roman Reigns ultimately outlasted Gunther to win the Rumble, while Breakker now eyes a WrestleMania clash with the returning Rollins after a masked attack at the event.

– The internal belief right now is that Seth Rollins will be ready for WrestleMania and is expected to face Bron Breakker in a singles match.