NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Feb 6, 2026

By David Roberson
The Complete Results from the Havert L Fenn Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is @KellyKincaidWWE

  1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
  2. Tavion Heights defeats Kam Hendrix
  3. ROAR Records: Chantel Monroe / Layla Diggs / Masyn Holiday (with Nikkita Lyons) defeat Karmen Petrovic / Tyra Mae Steele / Skylar Raye
  4. Luca Crusifino defeats Mike DeRudder
  5. Zaruca: Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair
  6. Tatum Paxley defeats PJ Vasa
  7. Brooks Jensen defeats Harlem Lewis
  8. Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail
  9. Main Event: Elio LeFleur / Myles Borne / Joe Hendry defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor

Thanks to follower @WerleyBri in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / www.Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com

 

