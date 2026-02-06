NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Feb 6, 2026

The Complete Results from the Havert L Fenn Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is @KellyKincaidWWE
- Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
- Tavion Heights defeats Kam Hendrix
- ROAR Records: Chantel Monroe / Layla Diggs / Masyn Holiday (with Nikkita Lyons) defeat Karmen Petrovic / Tyra Mae Steele / Skylar Raye
- Luca Crusifino defeats Mike DeRudder
- Zaruca: Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair
- Tatum Paxley defeats PJ Vasa
- Brooks Jensen defeats Harlem Lewis
- Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail
- Main Event: Elio LeFleur / Myles Borne / Joe Hendry defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor
Thanks to follower @WerleyBri in attendance
