NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Feb 6, 2026

The Complete Results from the Havert L Fenn Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is @KellyKincaidWWE

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara Tavion Heights defeats Kam Hendrix ROAR Records: Chantel Monroe / Layla Diggs / Masyn Holiday (with Nikkita Lyons) defeat Karmen Petrovic / Tyra Mae Steele / Skylar Raye Luca Crusifino defeats Mike DeRudder Zaruca: Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair Tatum Paxley defeats PJ Vasa Brooks Jensen defeats Harlem Lewis Kelani Jordan defeats Thea Hail Main Event: Elio LeFleur / Myles Borne / Joe Hendry defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor

Thanks to follower @WerleyBri in attendance

