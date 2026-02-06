MJF shares his opinion of the greatest feud of all time

MJF feels his feud with CM Punk will go down as one of the greatest of all time:

Over the years both MJF & CM Punk have had memorable promos to matches to all coming ahead in 2022 in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution.

Recently speaking with Mostly Sports MJF doesn’t disagree however feels some of his current feuds are not on that level with CM Punk:

“The Adam Cole [feud] was on an even playing field with the CM Punk [feud], and then it went to s*** because Adam Cole got injured and betrayed me like a piece of s***. I actually think I have a beautiful thing going long-term right now with Hangman Adam Page. We’re very diametrically opposed. I think I have a beautiful thing going on with Darby Allin. I don’t think we could be more different.

Right now, what I have going on with Brody King, who I despise, is something really special that people didn’t see coming. If you’re asking me, ‘Is the CM Punk feud the best feud of my career?’ I don’t know if I can say that unequivocally. What I can say is, it’s easily going to go down as one of the greatest feuds of all time. By the time my career is over, when people think of my all time greatest rivalries, it’s going to be on there. No different than when CM Punk’s career is over, they’re going to say that was probably one of his best feuds of all time.”

(Source: Mostly Sports with Brandon Walker)