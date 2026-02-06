MJF praises AEW’s uncensored fan chants, update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

– MJF Praises AEW’s Uncensored Fan Chants at Dynamite:

During the February 4 Dynamite, the crowd targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a moment that aired uninterrupted on TBS, catching eyes from TMZ and BuzzFeed. MJF, speaking at Super Bowl Radio Row, called it ‘inherently really cool and awesome,’ stressing AEW’s no-censorship stance sets it apart from other promotions. He hyped AEW’s success under Tony Khan, likening it to gourmet burgers over competitors’ fast food, while dismissing CM Punk with sharp words. The moment drew mixed online reactions, from Mick Foley’s praise to calls for keeping politics out of wrestling.

– SmackDown Heats Up with Elimination Chamber Qualifiers in Charlotte:

Tonight’s SmackDown features two triple-threat qualifiers: Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green battle for a women’s spot, while Randy Orton faces Solo Sikoa and returning Aleister Black on the men’s side. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Giulia and Kiana James, with Liv Morgan in the house after her Royal Rumble win. Fans debate favorites like Legend’s power or Orton’s cunning, all building to the February 28 event in Chicago.

