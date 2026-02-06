Killer Kross captures the MLW World Heavyweight championship

By
staff
-
0
241

Killer Kross entered MLW Battle Riot VIII as the No. 1 entrant and outlasted 39 others, including Matt Riddle and Hammerstone, to claim the vacant world title at the chaotic event in Kissimmee, Florida. Fans chanted ‘We Want Kross!’ from the start, and he celebrated with longtime valet Scarlett Bordeaux, roaring ‘WE F***ING DID THIS!’ in his promo. The victory marked his first world title since WWE released him, and he quickly defended the belt at Pro Wrestling Revolver hours later.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here