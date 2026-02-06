CM Punk says he brings out the best of Roman Reigns (video), Big E makes a confession

CM Punk says he brought the best out of Roman Reigns, just like he does with all his opponents.

“Roman likes to do cinema, I like to do pro wrestling. When I’m across from a guy like Roman Reigns, I like to think I bring the best out of him.”

(source: NFL’s Ross Tucker)

– Big E has “Peed” in many pools.

Big E was recently a guest on God Bless Football, and a game called New Day or No Way (Play on something he would do or not do). A variety of topics were being thrown around however the topic of peeing in the pool was brought up. Big E replied by saying:

“New Day. He who is without sin cast the first stone. I have peed in many of pools. It’s right there. What am I going to do, go find a bathroom?” However if E was presented with a choice of either a bathroom or the pool, he would without a doubt choose the bathroom!!! He’s not a barbarian.

(Source: God Bless Footbal with Stugotz)

