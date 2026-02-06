CM Punk says he brings out the best of Roman Reigns (video), Big E makes a confession

– CM Punk says he brought the best out of Roman Reigns, just like he does with all his opponents.

CM Punk says he brought the best out of Roman Reigns, just like he does with all his opponents. “Roman likes to do cinema, I like to do pro wrestling. When I’m across from a guy like Roman Reigns, I like to think I bring the best out of him.” (via @RossTuckerNFL) pic.twitter.com/15aiJctjj8 — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) February 5, 2026

(source: NFL’s Ross Tucker)

– Big E has “Peed” in many pools.

Big E was recently a guest on God Bless Football, and a game called New Day or No Way (Play on something he would do or not do). A variety of topics were being thrown around however the topic of peeing in the pool was brought up. Big E replied by saying:

“New Day. He who is without sin cast the first stone. I have peed in many of pools. It’s right there. What am I going to do, go find a bathroom?” However if E was presented with a choice of either a bathroom or the pool, he would without a doubt choose the bathroom!!! He’s not a barbarian.

(Source: God Bless Footbal with Stugotz)