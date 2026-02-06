Christopher Daniels comments on AJ Styles’ retirement, The Blue Meanie talks Philadelphia

– Christopher Daniels comments on AJ Styles’ retirement but teases us with the ELITE comment:

I’ve been quiet following @AJStylesOrg last match because I don’t think I can condense 25 years of emotions & experiences into 1 or 2 tweets. Nothing I type can fully express my love, respect, and appreciation for him. Regardless of what happens, AJ was and is always elite! ❤️ — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 6, 2026

– Blue Meanie (via The Stunner) was treated like “royalty” when AEW was in Philadelphia:

“I was talking to Tony Khan and he’s standing there with the young bucks and he goes, ‘Just so you know, I’ve known The Blue Meanie since I was 12 years old,’ which is the truth back in the AOL days, we would talk online, but it was cool that it was, like I said, is awesome to be thought of in that, in that atmosphere. They had 11 shows to plan out and they’re like, ‘let’s make Blue Meanie a part of a couple of them.’ So I got to do something with the frat house. I was part of Athena’s entrance. I got to do RJ City’s show, which was pretty cool, and I got to do a dark, not a dark match, but they had me come out at the end of the show and thank people for coming out. Just for the house, kind of some rah-rah speech. They treated me like royalty. There was 11 shows. I went to at least 10 of them. They paid me some in cash, some in catering. I was in catering every day. So, I mean, and they have good catering there. All Elite Catering. I kid, but it was a wonderful time. They have a great organization there.”