British wrestler Rayne Leverkusen signs WWE contract

Sources in the UK wrestling scene confirmed to Fightful Select that Leverkusen, who debuted in 2021 and held titles in PROGRESS and Hustle Wrestling, impressed WWE coaches at two tryouts last year, including one post-SummerSlam 2025. She vacated her PROGRESS Women’s World Championship in January and dropped her record 460-day Hustle Championship on February 5 in what some saw as a farewell match. Fans praise her huge personality and metal-inspired look, envisioning her as an instant star in NXT’s women’s division, though neither WWE nor Leverkusen has confirmed publicly.

