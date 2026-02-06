Bret Hart on his favorite and worst road trips, Persephone announced for ROH TV

– In an interview by Notahreal Persahn with ItsAJoke wrestling Inc, Bret Hart talks about his worst and his favorite road trip story.

Persahn: So I can imagine you’ve got some crazy stories from the road, do you have a favorite and on the flip side worst memory?

Hart: Well I can tell you the worst, it was actually in the 70s I was just starting to go on the road with my family and we were touring the states. We were in Oklahoma I’m pretty sure it was Tulsa and this car cuts us off and causes us to swerve and we nearly crashed trying to avoid it. We pull up next to them and I can see in the back it’s this young little s–t the driver the dad I’m sure is yelling “Dammit Bill sit down you almost made me cause an accident” and wish that dad beat that kids a–. I blame that kid for a bad road trip.

Persahn: That’s crazy but you really blame that kid for the worst road trip? What about your favorite?

Hart: yeah that kids an a–hole. Anyway my favorite was when I was on my way to a gig, it’s late at night it had just rained and I can see a car on the side of the road with a flat tire and seen it was that f—ing a–hole Bill Goldberg so I hit the puddle and splashed water on him that was a great night. I smiled.

– Persephone comes back to Ring of Honor next week on ROH TV:

The return is set! Persephone comes back to Ring of Honor next week on ROH TV!