AEW fans deliver anti-ICE chants (video), Big E confirms he is retired from the ring

– Big E Confirms Retirement from WWE In-Ring Competition:

The former WWE Champion shared his decision in an interview, saying he’s content and focused on broadcasting after fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae in a March 2022 suplex mishap that thankfully spared his spinal cord. He’s thrived as a WWE pre-show analyst and NFL Draft host, blending his charisma with insights fans love. While leaving a legacy of 13 titles, New Day fun, and hip swivels, he noted wrestling’s ‘never say never’ but eyes new chapters ahead.

– AEW Fans Chant ‘F**k ICE’ Before Brody King Upsets MJF in Las Vegas:

The chants erupted at AEW Dynamite on February 4, delaying the bell and catching champion MJF off guard while Brody King stayed stoic before pinning him in a shocking 77-second squash match. King, known for his anti-ICE activism including ‘Abolish ICE’ shirts and raising $59,000 for immigrant aid groups, earned a title shot at AEW’s Grand Slam Australia event. The moment highlighted divides among fans, with some praising it as resistance to immigration policies and others calling AEW crowds ‘woke’ amid a perceived left-leaning rift with WWE audiences.

  1. I’d rather be called “woke” versus remaining asleep while the country tore itself apart. That being said, the AEW crowd is a different breed than the WWE crowd. They have no qualms about making their voicing their views.

    And given that I quit watching the product years ago, I can speak on how the modern WWE crowd would react. Based on tradition, they might be skittish to be as vocal about what is going on with ICE.

