AEW fans deliver anti-ICE chants (video), Big E confirms he is retired from the ring

– Big E Confirms Retirement from WWE In-Ring Competition:

The former WWE Champion shared his decision in an interview, saying he’s content and focused on broadcasting after fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae in a March 2022 suplex mishap that thankfully spared his spinal cord. He’s thrived as a WWE pre-show analyst and NFL Draft host, blending his charisma with insights fans love. While leaving a legacy of 13 titles, New Day fun, and hip swivels, he noted wrestling’s ‘never say never’ but eyes new chapters ahead.

– AEW Fans Chant ‘F**k ICE’ Before Brody King Upsets MJF in Las Vegas:

The chants erupted at AEW Dynamite on February 4, delaying the bell and catching champion MJF off guard while Brody King stayed stoic before pinning him in a shocking 77-second squash match. King, known for his anti-ICE activism including ‘Abolish ICE’ shirts and raising $59,000 for immigrant aid groups, earned a title shot at AEW’s Grand Slam Australia event. The moment highlighted divides among fans, with some praising it as resistance to immigration policies and others calling AEW crowds ‘woke’ amid a perceived left-leaning rift with WWE audiences.

😳 AEW fans chant "f*** ICE" during the main event in Las Vegas. https://t.co/uLhjrojqYA 🎥: All Elite Wrestling pic.twitter.com/evbFbNl0JS — TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2026