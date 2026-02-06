A WWE departure, Big E on Dominik Mysterio (video)

– Kelly Kincaid has announced that she will be leaving WWE next week:

As of February 14th, I will no longer be under contract with WWE — Kelly Kincaid (@KellyKincaidWWE) February 6, 2026

– Big E on Dominik Mysterio:

Big E on Dominik Mysterio “It’s an example that we too often will throw away talent or say he’s not ready, he doesn’t have it, eh he should go back to NXT, fire him. Give guys an opportunity to grow.” (Compas on the Beat)pic.twitter.com/k6n604pDJ7 — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 6, 2026

(source: Compas on the Beat)