2/5/26 TNA Impact Recap

– Trey Miguel defeats Adam Brooks to kickoff TNA Impact.

After the match The TNA International Champ Channing Stacks Lorenzo showed up from behind and took out Trey with his belt, then Arianna was questioning why Stacks did that.

– The Righteous defeated 2 local competitors Via The Orange Sunshine.

After the match, Vincent takes the mic and says The Righteous don’t want a war with the Hardys — they want to stand with them, not against them. He ends by telling the Hardys to think it over.

– Backstage, the TNA World Tag Team Champions, the Hardys, question why The Righteous keep talking about aligning with them. Matt says The Righteous already had their title shot and lost, so the Hardys are moving on. Jeff admits some of The Righteous’s ideas intrigue him but wonders if they just want to form a faction. The System then interrupt — Bryan Myers tells the Hardys they should be worried about The System taking their titles instead. Bear Bronson attacks Jeff, and the group unleashes a brutal 4-on-1 beatdown on Matt.

– Order 4 defeated Elijah and Jada Stone in a Mixed Tag Match.

– Arianna Grace tries to talk her dad Santino into booking her in a title match. She guilts the fact that he was working a live event on her sweet 16 birthday party. So the truth is starting to come out.

– Steve Maclin cuts a passionate promo saying goodbye to the TNA fans. He’s then met by World Champion Mike Santana who thanks him for everything. Maclin then jumps Santana but is pulled off by security.

– At TNA Surrender, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defends the International Championship against Trey Miguel, The Righteous and The Hardy Boyz face Order 4 in an eight-man tag, World Champion Mike Santana teams with X-Division Champion Leon Slater to battle Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards, and Lei Ying Lee defends the Knockouts Championship against Arianna Grace.

– Eric Young tries to recruit BDE. BDE isn’t hearing it but a fired up Eric Young wants BDE to think about it and give his answer next week on Impact.

– The Angel Warriors and Indi Hartwell defeated The Elegance Brand. After the match, The Elegance Brand continued attacking The Angle Warriors and Indi.

– We get a preview of an interview with JDC of him saying he’s too over to retire.

– Mike Santana calls out Steve Maclin and says to face him man to man instead of jumping him from behind. Santana is instead met by The System who jump him. The Hardyz attempt to come out and make the save, but the numbers keep catching up. Moose makes his return for the first time since being kicked out of The System. Moose clears the ring and stands strong with the babyfaces to end the show.