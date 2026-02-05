WWE News and Notes

– Next week on WWE Evolve, Kendal Gray will defend her Evolve Women’s Championship against Karmen Petrovic.

“Hell of a worker. Hell of a teammate. Just an old video game brother, and that reflects who he is as a person. I’m just happy I was able to make some art with him when our time came a few years ago. It would’ve been cool to run it back, do it again, and explore new chapters together because there’s phenomenal chemistry there. Big Allen, have fun and be safe brother, and we’ll see you down the road.”

(source: What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon)

– Cody Rhodes pitches monthly WWE house shows revival:

The Undisputed WWE Champion explained his idea to WWE leaders: monthly house shows would boost roster camaraderie, provide essential in-ring practice, and let up-and-comers shine in front of intimate crowds. These events would blend TV storylines with fresh matches, advertised simply as the fun, unpolished house show experience fans remember. WWE cut back on them after COVID and the UFC merger, leaving smaller towns underserved and wrestlers competing less often, though some worry about added fatigue.

– Today is Penta’s birthday.