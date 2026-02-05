Viewership numbers for the January 29th episode of TNA on AMC

Last week’s episode of TNA Impact on AMC drew 201,000 viewers, up 30,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.04 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from the previous episode. This was the best number since moving to AMC.

Important to note that Nielsen has once again altered the way it calculates television ratings, with tweaks done to their Big Data + Panel methodology which is resulting in higher ratings than the past several months.

