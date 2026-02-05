Tommaso Ciampa: “AEW was head and shoulders where I wanted to be”

Tommaso Ciampa said, “AEW was head and shoulders where I wanted to be,” explaining his careful approach: “I take everything pretty seriously when it comes to doing it by the book. And with my contract coming up the way it was, I was like, ‘Well, I can’t really have a conversation right now, so let me just wait this out.’”

He intentionally released a statement early: “I did put the statement out a week early because I wanted to, one, see what the response was online and in the industry, and two, I wanted people to go, ‘Oh, so that weird report that came out a month ago, there’s some truth to that.’”

About planning his move, he said, “When my wife and I had the conversation about what’s next, and obviously we’re done here with WWE and we’re going to move on and bet on ourselves and figure out this next chapter. A big conversation was AEW and how do I get there.”

On his family vacation timing: “Why don’t we just book a family vacation, and if things happen to work out and we can shock the world and show up two days later, we’re a two-hour drive away. And if it doesn’t work out, we still have this awesome family vacation.”

He described the quick negotiations and meeting Tony Khan: “Tuesday I had a couple of quick conversations with QT Marshall and RD Evans… This thing worked out extremely fast. Faster than I would have ever guessed. I met Tony [Khan] for the first time Wednesday. His passion is contagious. His love for his roster, his fanbase, for AEW is just beaming off him. So we had a very quick conversation and it just felt really right.”

