Royal Rumble expected to return to the U.S. in 2007, plus notes on Brian Knobbs and Candice Michelle

– WWE Royal Rumble Set for U.S. Stadium Return in 2027:

Backstage buzz from the 2026 Riyadh event, reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, points to a domestic U.S. stadium hosting next year’s one-night Royal Rumble extravaganza. No city or venue is confirmed yet, but fans are pitching favorites like Madison Square Garden, AT&T Stadium, and spots in Miami or Atlanta. The plan marks a shift from this year’s overseas spectacle, with WWE sticking to the single-show format that launches WrestleMania season amid ongoing global events like WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

– Wrestling Glory Days posted:

Just got word that former “Nasty Boy” Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized again for a recurring infection in his foot. He had faced possible amputation about a year ago, and had gotten things under control. His wife fell and suffered a compound fracture around the same time, and a GoFundMe was set up to help both of them. Knobbs, a former WCW and WWF World Tag Team Champion, held the WCW hardcore title several times in the dying days of the company, is also still battling diabetes along with his knee and foot issues. Knobbs is 61 years old, and had been doing better prior to this most recent setback. Sending prayers for his recovery. ~Nance

– Meet Candice Michelle on February 7th from 4-5:30pm at Nonna Delia’s Pizzeria Located at 18-32 College Point Pizzeria in Queens NY.

Photos & Tickets will be Available the day of.

