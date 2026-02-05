Rhodes on how difficult it was to stand out while The Bloodline storyline was exploding in popularity

Cody Rhodes spoke about how difficult it was to stand out while The Bloodline storyline was exploding in popularity, explaining “I was away trying to turn heads with what I was doing, and it’s very hard to do that when the Tribal Chief is becoming a thing, when the Ula Fala is becoming a thing, all of that.”

Jey Uso shared that when the story first began, they had no idea how big it would become, noting that whenever things started to feel slow, “a new element like Sami Zayn’s involvement would be added to reinvigorate things.”

Uso also pointed to Roman Reigns’ promos and trash talk during matches as a major reason for the group’s success, saying “him talking, like, just elevated the product more, I think.” He added that once fans returned after the pandemic, it was important to keep that same style going: “when the people got back, I felt like we have to keep some of that style. And also for the live people, we gotta go too.”

According to Uso, that approach helped shape today’s WWE presentation, with fans constantly calling it “cinema, cinema, cinema, cinema.” He laughed about it, saying “I didn’t even know, we were just cooking every week.”

As for what’s next, Uso made it clear The Bloodline story isn’t over yet, stating “it’s still alive. I don’t think it’s dead.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes)