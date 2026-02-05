Real American beer branding to no longer feature Hulk Hogan

Real American Beer is updating its branding and will no longer feature WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s image on its regular packaging.

The company announced it has surpassed 10 million cans sold and is moving forward with a refreshed logo and updated visual design.

To mark the change, a final “Golden Ticket” promotion will help clear out the original cans, offering 50 signed 12-packs along with cash rewards.

Special edition cans showcasing Hogan could still be released in the future.

Hulk set the tone. This next chapter carries it forward. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 200% AMERICAN. Always. pic.twitter.com/pZibTKk7RK — Real American Beer (@drinkrab) February 4, 2026