Notes on Liv Morgan and Royce Keys

– WWE star Liv Morgan on if there’s a moment from her career she’d love to relive or redo:

“You know, once upon a time, I objected a wedding.

“Maybe if I could go back in time, I might not object the wedding.”

(Source: GQ Sports)

– CM Punk criticizes the fan complaints toward the name Royce Keys:

“Wrestling fans are so interesting ‘cause they complain about everything… Powerhouse Hobbs, cool name, right? This is a new start, and I think Royce Keys is a pretty badass name.

Everyone’s immediately going to poo poo on it because they’re used to Hobbs. This is the status quo. People will always not like new things, but then they’ll demand new things.”

(Source; No Contest Wrestling Podcast)