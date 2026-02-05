More WWE News and Notes

– Je’Von Evans picks the 3 opponents he wants to face on the WWE roster:
Je’Von Evans picks the 3 opponents he wants to face on the WWE roster.
👀👀👀#bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/mFjmp8wKCw
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 5, 2026
– As of now, The plan for Elimination Chamber is for CM Punk to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor in his hometown of Chicago, reports @WrestleVotes.
– Cody Rhodes via X:
🛣️ @WWE @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/yYRTWw80Oe
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 5, 2026
– Chris Park (Abyss) says goodbye in a farewell message to AJ Styles after retiring from WWE:
“My favorite match ever to this day, 2005
Lockdown. First Lockdown. Steel Cage. You and me.
My single greatest match I ever had because of you.
God bless you, Wendy, your children. Have a great retirement. I love you and I always will.”
(source: Abyss via What’s Your Story?)