MJF and Seth Rollins face to face (video), MJF’s goal, Mercedes Mone booked for France

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and AEW World Champion MJF were spotted having a conversation at Super Bowl radio row on Thursday:
Seth Rollins and MJF were seen chatting on the Super Bowl radio row.

– Speaking of MJF:
"My goal for professional wrestling is to go down as one of the all time greats" – MJF

– Mercedes Moné is officially returning to the ring in March, as Banger Zone Wrestling announced she’ll compete at their APOGÉE event on March 14.

