MJF and Seth Rollins face to face (video), MJF’s goal, Mercedes Mone booked for France

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
275

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and AEW World Champion MJF were spotted having a conversation at Super Bowl radio row on Thursday:

– Speaking of MJF:

Mercedes Moné is officially returning to the ring in March, as Banger Zone Wrestling announced she’ll compete at their APOGÉE event on March 14.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here