Matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Australia

Matches announced for AEW Grandslam Australia on February 14th:
– AEW World Championship Match:
MJF VS Brody King
– Winner faces AEW World Champion at Revolution:
AEW Trios Champion Hangman Page
VS
Andrade El Idolo
– AEW Continental Championship Match:
Jon Moxley VS Konosuke Takeshita
– AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match:
Babes of Wrath VS Megabad
– Mixed tornado tag team match
The loser of the fall has their head shaved bald
Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir)