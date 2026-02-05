Matches announced for AEW Grand Slam Australia

Matches announced for AEW Grandslam Australia on February 14th:

– AEW World Championship Match:

MJF VS Brody King

– Winner faces AEW World Champion at Revolution:

AEW Trios Champion Hangman Page

VS

Andrade El Idolo

– AEW Continental Championship Match:

Jon Moxley VS Konosuke Takeshita

– AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match:

Babes of Wrath VS Megabad

– Mixed tornado tag team match

The loser of the fall has their head shaved bald

Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir)