Kenny Omega scheduled for Tokyo, Jerry Lynn on wrestlers using social media

– Kenny Omega’s availability for Revolution PPV has a potential complication.

Kenny is scheduled to be in Tokyo, Japan for the 5-day Capcom Cup 12 event in mid-March.

It runs from March 11 through March 15 with Omega meet & greets set for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It’s unclear if he will also remain in Tokyo through Saturday/Sunday, the latter of which is the date for AEW Revolution. The PPV takes place in Los Angeles which is roughly a 10-hour direct flight from Tokyo.

– Jerry Lynn speaks on wrestlers using social media

“I say if you’re gonna use it, use it that way. Use it to help further an angle or a storyline. I know the curtain’s pulled wide open. I think we should be trying to close it. I have seen guys have bloody deathmatches, and then an hour later, they’re posting on there, ‘Thanks for the match bro. Much love.’ I’m like, ‘What are you doing!?’ You just tried to kill each other — supposedly tried to kill each other, bled buckets, and you’re thanking each other. ‘Thank you. Love you bro.’ I’d rather have you further the angle and hate each other on social media. That’s me.”

(source: Monte The Pharoa1 Podcast)