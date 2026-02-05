John Cena reportedly not headed to WWE hall of fame in 2026

WWE plans Stephanie McMahon as the headliner for the 2026 Hall of Fame class in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend, passing over the freshly retired 16-time champion Cena. Insiders say the company wants Cena’s moment to shine solo, possibly at the 2027 Saudi Arabia WrestleMania. McMahon, surprised by The Undertaker at Wrestlepalooza in September 2025, joins a class reviving the ‘Immortal Moments’ category for iconic matches. Fans shared shock and frustration online, though some appreciated space for other legends like Mickie James.

(source: @WrestleVotes / )

Questions you cannot answer are usually far better for you than answers you cannot question. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 4, 2026