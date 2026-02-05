Gail Kim sued by TNA’s parent company

Anthem, TNA’s parent company, has sued Gail Kim in Tennessee seeking a ruling that their dispute must be handled under Tennessee law and that Kim was an independent contractor, not an employee.

The lawsuit comes after Kim suggested she may have legal claims under Florida’s Whistleblower Act following her release in March 2025. Anthem argues her contracts clearly defined her as a contractor, paid via 1099s, with no employee benefits, and that her departure was part of a company restructuring.

Anthem wants the court to block any Florida-based claims, confirm her contractor status, and award legal fees. No court dates are currently set.

(Source: PWInsider)