Finn Balor on AJ Styles: “I feel so happy for him that he’s able to retire with his health” (video)

Finn Bálor gets emotional as he pays tribute to AJ Styles on his retirement

“I feel so happy for him that he’s able to retire with his health, and AJ I just want to say congratulations on such an incredible career.

“And from a personal standpoint, I want to say thank you because you’ve always been such a constant source of inspiration for me and I know we’ve had very similar career paths but I hope you know that I’ve always, always looked up to you for me you are the benchmark for what it is to be a professional both inside and outside the ring.

“I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to share the last the 10 years with you in this company.

“I know we kind of dodged each other a lot on the indies, you were in TNA, I was in Japan. When you came to Japan I went to NXT so we missed each other for a long time but I feel like getting to know you over the last 10 years on a personal level and in the ring, witnessing how great and phenomenal you really are, I want to say thank you for being AJ Styles.”

(source: What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon)