CM Punk on getting to Roman Reigns, update on Becky Lynch’s social media break

– CM Punks says he got under Roman Reigns skin:

After a heated promo between Roman Reigns & CM Punk on Raw February 2nd!! While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Punk reflects on that evening after the public has praised Roman stating it was the best Roman has done:

“Ah, imagine that. In the ring with CM Punk, bringing the best out of guys? Yeah, I’ve heard that before.”

“But when you take wrestling and you look at who are the biggest names in the industry, the top two are CM Punk and Roman Reigns. You want to see them in the biggest event, in the main event at WrestleMania. We’re here now. I wasn’t sure he was going to pick me, I thought he might pick Drew because I do legitimately believe that Drew is the easier choice. But where I’m at right now, I got him exactly where I want him. He picked me, I got under his skin. He’s emotional. We all know those emotional Samoans, they can’t control themselves.”

(Source: Pat McAfee Show)

– Becky Lynch says he isn’t taking a long break from social media:

I NEVER SAID I WAS TAKING A LONG SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK! Why would the best social media person of all time (many people are saying this) take a break!! That would be BIG TIME DUMB. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 4, 2026