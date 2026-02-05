AJ Styles tears up (video), Solo Sikoa/Cody Rhodes note, Madison Rayne’s birthday

– Solo Sikoa wasn’t a fan of Cody Rhodes hyping up the crowd for cheers.

Solo Sikoa wasn’t a fan of Cody Rhodes hyping up the crowd for cheers. “Solo said, ‘I don’t really like begging for cheers. They’ll come.’ I went home texting my inner circle like, ‘Man, Solo doesn’t respect me?’” (via What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

AJ Styles tears up after Stephanie McMahon reads a text from his wife after his retirement from WWE.

Happy birthday Madison Rayne

Happiest Birthday @MadisonRayne

